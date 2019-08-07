New Orleans man faces human trafficking, child porn charges

Saturday a 20-year-old New Orleans man was arrested on human trafficking charges.

According to the Louisiana state police the charges came three days on as chase starting in Treme neighborhood and ending when Evans crashed into a light pole. A girl was in the car during the chase and fled the scene, but troopers later found her and brought her to a local hospital. Evans was also brought to the hospital after the crash, and was arrested upon his release Saturday, police said. He was booked into the Orleans justice center jail on charges including trafficking of children for sexual purposes, pornography involving juveniles, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor, state police said. Court records show Evans is also facing charges of possession of crack and marijuana, as well as aggravated flight from an officer.

Police did not release the victim’s age. Bond and attorney information was not available Saturday night.