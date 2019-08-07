Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

New Orleans man faces human trafficking, child porn charges

Char Thomas 0 Comments

Saturday a 20-year-old New Orleans man was arrested on human trafficking charges.
According to  the  Louisiana state  police  the charges  came  three days  on as  chase  starting  in Treme  neighborhood  and ending  when Evans crashed into a light pole. A girl was in the car during the chase and fled the scene, but troopers later found her and brought her to a local hospital.  Evans was also brought to the hospital after the crash, and was arrested upon his release Saturday, police said. He was booked into the Orleans justice center jail on charges including trafficking of children for sexual purposes, pornography involving juveniles, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor, state police said. Court records show Evans is also facing charges of possession of crack and marijuana, as well as aggravated flight from an officer.
Police did not release the victim’s age. Bond and attorney information was not available Saturday night.

You May Also Like

Firefighters Investigate 3rd Home Fire in a Week

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Firefighters Investigate 3rd Home Fire in a Week

Walmart Hiring 1300 Seasonal Workers in LA

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Walmart Hiring 1300 Seasonal Workers in LA

Pineville Pair Accused of Selling Stolen Items to a Local Business

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Pineville Pair Accused of Selling Stolen Items to a Local Business

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV