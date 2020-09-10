New Orleans brewery unveils new beer “Black is Beautiful”

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Dixie Brewing Company, LLC,(name soon to be changed) is proud to be joining the Black is Beautiful

initiative originated from Weathered Souls Brewing Company based in San Antonio, TX.

Nearly 1,000 craft breweries — representing all 50 states and 19 countries — have come together to

raise awareness for the injustices people of color face daily and to donate funds for local and national

social justice causes.

All proceeds from this Imperial Stout will be donated to Operation Restoration, a New Orleans-based

nonprofit focused on empowering women impacted by incarceration to successfully reenter the

community.

“Being poor in the city of New Orleans has taken away the right to equal justice and the presumption

of innocent until proven guilty for far too long. The mission of Operation Restoration’s Safety and

Freedom fund is to give poor people equal opportunities while they await trial by ending the cash bail

system that has oppressed us for over 50 years.” – Montrell Carmouche, Operation Restoration’s

Safety and Freedom Fund Director for Continuity.

A taproom-only release, Black is Beautiful is available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans for $14.99 and

single cans for $5. Suggested pairings include crawfish etouffee, Chicken Marsala and Reese’s

Peanut Butter Cup.

“This is an honor to participate in this collaboration and to be joining forces with Operation

Restoration,” said Dixie’s General Manager Jim Birch. “Working towards equality is something that

we can all stand by and something that we are proud to address together.”

In February 2020, Owner Gayle Benson donated 4,716 square feet of office space on the second

floor of Benson Tower to Operation Restoration, housing nearly 30 employees.

Click here: https://dixiebeer.com/to-go-beer-pickup/ for more information about Black is Beautiful.