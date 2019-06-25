New Miss Louisiana 2019 crowned Saturday evening

29 young women competed in Monroe over the weekend for a chance to be crowned Miss Louisiana 2019.

Out of these 29 young women, 22 year old Meagan Crews, of Bossier City, was crowned Miss Louisiana 2019.

Crews also holds the title of Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival and is a student at LSU Shreveport where she majors in marketing with a concentration in advertising design.

This was Crews’ third year to compete.

Her social impact initiative, which was previously called a platform, is “LEAD”-Leadership Empowerment And Development.

On Friday, Crews won the talent portion of the competition along with a $1,000 scholarship.

She’ll now go on to represent the state and compete in the Miss America Pageant.