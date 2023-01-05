New Louisiana Laws to take effect this week

Here are a few laws that have passed for 2023. See the link below for a full list

Enhances penalties for violating a protective order when committed while possessing a firearm.

Requires a working carbon monoxide detector for one or two-family homes sold or leased after Jan. 1. The device can be combined with a smoke detector.

Requires candidates for public office to provide a valid email address when qualifying for office.

Allows residents who haven’t paid their income taxes to have their driver’s licenses suspended or not renewed.

Establishes the “Laissez Les ARTS Rouler” specialty license plate. More than a dozen new laws issue specialty license plates.

Provides for an official state steam locomotive.

Provides for hand-grabbing of catfish and the taking of bream in minnow traps.

Provides for taking of deer by use of pre-charged pneumatic devices.

Requires age verification to view pornographic websites. Some websites will utilize the LA Wallet app to verify age.

Creates the crime of theft of a catalytic converter or engine control module and provides for dealer registration.

Provides relative to the compensation of intercollegiate athletes for using their name, image, or likeness.

Prohibits smoking or vaping marijuana in motor vehicles.

Creates the crime of menacing.

Provides for testing of voting machines before an election.

Restricts alteration of a vehicle’s wheel well.

Act 513 has to do with victims of sexual assault and requires that the victims be provided with details about emergency contraception. The treating healthcare provider would need to inform the victim of the option to be provided emergency contraception at the hospital or healthcare facility and, upon the completion of a pregnancy test yielding a negative result, requires the emergency contraception to be provided upon the victim’s request.

Act 724 deals with the amount that insurance companies have to pay for a person’s insulin.

In total, lawmakers in Louisiana passed more than 700 bills during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session. Click here for the full list of bills signed by Governor John Bel Edwards.