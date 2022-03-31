New Law Passed for COVID-19 Booster Shots

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there has been 165 new COVID-19 cases in Rapides Parish.

Getting a booster shot will keep those numbers down and save lives.

A new law has passed approving the booster shot for people over the age of 50.

You need to wait four months between vaccines before you take this booster shot.

Regional Administrator and Medical Director Dr. David Holcombe says there is much less of COVID-19 than it was.

Only 50 percent who are eligible are boosted.

He believes this extra booster shot will keep the public safe.

The older generation is already getting the shot.

Abigail decided to take the booster shot because she feels it is the best way to protect herself from COVID-19.

She is grateful for the opportunity to take the shot.

Nurses are willing to guide you through the process.

By taking the time to get a vaccine or booster, you can save yourself and others.

The Rapides Parish Health Unit is administering the extra booster shot at their facility.