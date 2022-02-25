New Internet Provider Increases Economic Development

For years, Alexandria and Pineville have been looking for better coverage and more affordable options, but they have a new choice in Vexus.

President and CEO of Vexus Fiber Jim Gleason specializes in building networks in small and mid-size communities.

Vexus uses fiber technology to give residents equal access and quality service.

He is excited to maximize this opportunity to provide more jobs.

President of Louisiana Central Jim Clinton looks forward to attracting more businesses.

He says Vexus fiber will bring more revenue into the community.

As competition increases in the marketplace, CENLA can grow.

Vexus Fiber plans to begin construction early next year and connect nearly 25,000 homes and businesses.

Completion of the network in the region will take about 36 months.