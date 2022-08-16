New Girl Scout Cookie: Introducing the Raspberry Rally

LOUISIANA – Gather round, cookie lovers! Girl Scouts is releasing brand new treat this Cookie Season- the Raspberry Rally! If you are a fan of Thin Mints, you may just find a favorite in the Raspberry Rally! Picture the look and texture of a Thin Mint with a crunchy raspberry center and a smooth chocolate outside and you’ll have the Raspberry Rally!

The raspberry chocolate combination is not the only thing that makes this cookie unique, it is also the first cookie that will be sold exclusively online through direct shipping. Girls will have the opportunity to delve deeper into their online marketing skills in order to sell this very special cookie! And the best part about the Raspberry Rally being an online exclusive is that none of our current cookies will be rotated out. So, you can still enjoy all of your favorites this Cookie Season!

Cookie Season will start in January of 2023, with pre-orders beginning January 6th and booths beginning February 10th. Remember, the Raspberry Rally will only be available for direct shipping orders, meaning these tasty new treats will have to be ordered directly from your favorite Girl Scout!

If you are interested in joining or learning more about Girl Scouts, visit gslpg.org to see what the Girl Scout program can offer!