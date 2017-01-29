Local Headlines State News 

New Book Details Life of TV Personality Involved in Murder-Suicide

KLAX TV, ABC 31

A well-known Louisiana publicist has a new book out which details the sordid life of a Baton Rouge TV personality killed in a murder-suicide connected to charges of pedophilia.

Rannah Gray says she first alerted federal authorities about Scott Rogers, and she details this in the book “Familiar Evil.”

Gray’s book is available at all bookstores.

KLAX ABC 31 News 12/1/15

You May Also Like

18-month-old Dies in Car Crash

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0

Law enforcement personnel receive service awards

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Law enforcement personnel receive service awards

State Treasurer Attends Local Economic Development Summit

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on State Treasurer Attends Local Economic Development Summit

One thought on “New Book Details Life of TV Personality Involved in Murder-Suicide

  • Jill Dalton
    December 2, 2015 at 3:48 pm
    Permalink

    I bought the book on Amazon. OMG, what a terrific book! The subject matter is a bit difficult, but this man so needed to be taken away from society and Ms. Gray’s investigation and subsequent book really does the community a service! A great read!

Comments are closed.