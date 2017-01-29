New Book Details Life of TV Personality Involved in Murder-Suicide
A well-known Louisiana publicist has a new book out which details the sordid life of a Baton Rouge TV personality killed in a murder-suicide connected to charges of pedophilia.
Rannah Gray says she first alerted federal authorities about Scott Rogers, and she details this in the book “Familiar Evil.”
Gray’s book is available at all bookstores.
KLAX ABC 31 News 12/1/15
I bought the book on Amazon. OMG, what a terrific book! The subject matter is a bit difficult, but this man so needed to be taken away from society and Ms. Gray’s investigation and subsequent book really does the community a service! A great read!
