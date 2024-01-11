Networking and connecting the community through Young Professionals Group of Cenla

The hardest part of starting a business say experts is just that, starting. That’s why people form groups to help each other out and help solve common problems. One group of young professionals in Central Louisiana have started a network of leaders in their 20s, 30s and 40s that seek to help the community by helping business owners. As ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us, the group shared its secret to success this week with the Alexandria Rotary.

William Whisenant is a financial planner and member of the Young Professionals Group of Central Louisiana. He says the support and encouragement of YPG was vital to him after he launched his career after a stint in the military.

“I joined the military right after high school spent ten years in the Navy and coming back into it it’s almost an entirely new place so finding friends finding business connections it’s very critical in my field.”

YPG Chris Daigrepont told the Rotary Club about the program and their goal to make Central Louisiana a better place.

“Improving Cenla and the way to do that is to provide a community of young professionals to meet other young professionals and begin networking for business.”

Making those connections that make businesses run… and he adds, the more you invest in it, the more you get out of it.

Whisenant says, Financial planning is all about making personal contacts, which he counts as one of the most important benefits of being a part of the Young Professionals Group.

“The biggest benefit is a since of community with people who are of similar age with same points in their life like starting a family or starting a new career such as myself.”

A new career, with new opportunities, thanks to the connections he can make through the Young Professionals group.

-30-