Thursday, February 28, 2019
Latest:
State News 

Neil Riser Running For Lower Chamber

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comments

State Senator Neil Riser of Columbia has told the Monroe newspaper he will run for the Lower Chamber in the Fall Legislative Primaries. Riser will seek the seat being vacated by State Representative Steve Pylant of Winnsboro, who has announced he’ll retire at the end of this term. That’s House District 20 which includes all or parts of Catahoula and Lasalle Parishes. Louisiana has term limits, so it’s not unusual now for those lawmakers term limited in one chamber, which is the case for Riser, to seek a seat in the other House.

You May Also Like

Body of 2 year old found in Beauregard parish

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Body of 2 year old found in Beauregard parish

Youth Challenge Program Celebrates 20th Year

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Youth Challenge Program Celebrates 20th Year

LABI Conference Focuses on Roads, Bridges

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LABI Conference Focuses on Roads, Bridges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lost Our Channels? Click Here for Special Announcement and Updates Regarding DIRECTV Customers