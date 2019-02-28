Neil Riser Running For Lower Chamber

State Senator Neil Riser of Columbia has told the Monroe newspaper he will run for the Lower Chamber in the Fall Legislative Primaries. Riser will seek the seat being vacated by State Representative Steve Pylant of Winnsboro, who has announced he’ll retire at the end of this term. That’s House District 20 which includes all or parts of Catahoula and Lasalle Parishes. Louisiana has term limits, so it’s not unusual now for those lawmakers term limited in one chamber, which is the case for Riser, to seek a seat in the other House.