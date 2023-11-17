Need to Secure Funds for Your Business? Join LSBDC for the SBA Leader Match

Ready to gain the knowledge needed to secure commercial funding? Don’t miss the SBA Lender Match Event! Whether you’re seeking funding now or foresee it in your near future, this is a fantastic opportunity to enhance your understanding of lending criteria, enabling you to make well-informed financial decisions for your business. SBA representatives will provide a comprehensive overview of their diverse lending products designed to support business owners in securing the funding they need for both startup and expansion endeavors. In addition to this, local lenders will be able to explain their products and full range of resources. Beyond just funding, many lenders provide additional support, mentorship programs, financial advice, and valuable networking opportunities that can significantly impact your business’s success. The best part is the chance to engage in personalized, one-on-one conversations with these lenders. This means you can discuss your unique requirements, present your business plans, and explore tailored lending solutions that align perfectly with your goals. By attending the SBA Lender Match event, you’ll be taking a proactive step towards securing the financial stability and growth of your business. It’s an experience that can open doors, build connections, and propel your enterprise to new heights.

