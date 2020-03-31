Need to file for Unemployment benefits?

Apply for benefits through the link below. State-specific details will be available there, too. There’s been so much demand that sites have been crashing, and phone lines have had long wait times. But hang in there and keep trying. Nearly 3.3 million people were able to file in a single week, and states say they are staffing up to help more people.

https://www.careeronestop.org/LocalHelp/UnemploymentBenefits/find-unemployment-benefits.aspx?location=LA&keyword=&persist=true&ajax=0