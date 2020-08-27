NBA cancels 3 playoff games after Milwaukee Bucks stage boycott
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of their NBA playoff game with the Orlando Magic in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, ESPN reported.
The decision prompted the NBA to cancel all three games scheduled for Wednesday night. The other games pitted the Houston Rockets against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers.
“In light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games … have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.”
“We’re tired of the killings and the injustice,” Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated.
The Magic stayed on the court, taking shots, while the Bucks’ half of the court remained empty. Orlando players left the court with less than four minutes to go before the scheduled tip-off, ESPN reported.
Before the game, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was asked if the team had planned a boycott.
“Our team has had lots of conversations and has a high level of concern and wants to continue to fight for racial justice, for social justice, for the end of excessive use of force by police, but I think it’s best for our team conversations and what we’re thinking and doing to stay private until if and when a player or myself decides something needs to be made public,” Budenholzer said.
Blake, 29, was shot seven times, suffering wounds that severed his spinal cord and he also was shot in the stomach by police in Kenosha. Blake had to have his colon and small intestine removed during surgery and had damage to his kidney and liver.