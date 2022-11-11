Navy Veteran Wally Fall Speaks to Rotary Club

The Rotary Club heard from a veteran this week who had a story to tell. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more from Navy Veteran Wally Fall.

“Everybody that’s been in the military has had a story and I’m just going to tell a couple of mine. I don’t want to give anything away right now, but it’s been a lot of fun traveled a lot been around the world did fifteen months in Vietnam. I was on the aircraft carrier Kitty Hawk, and we had some things some I can’t tell you. I don’t want to go into everything that I saw or had a part of. The rest of it’s been a lot of fun. It was great.”

Wally Fall spent six years in the Navy including some time in Vietnam. He spoke with the Rotary Club about his experiences.

“Boot camp was 13 weeks down in Orlando, Florida and then I went to an electronics school in Millington just outside Memphis, Tennessee learned to work on the A7 the HUD the heads-up display and radar. But I didn’t want to spend my life tweaking little black boxes in a room somewhere, so I didn’t take a job offer from LTV in Dallas and I just went back to collage and worked on my master’s degree and became a teacher I always wanted to teach and coach.”

Fall says that when he got back from Vietnam soldiers were not honored like they are today.

“It’s about time we honored them some of its past due. I can go into details on how it was when we landed and came back to America. And at that time in Vietnam the Vietnam War the country was all tore up. You remember ’68 when so many famous people got assassinated and everything was against the war. So now to see people treated with respect that are veterans, it’s a little late but I’m glad it’s here.”

Fall said the military instilled in him values that are a part of him today.

“You make friends some of them for life in the military. I appreciate what duty and honor that kind of thing. It’s a strong part of me because of that.”