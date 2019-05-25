Nat’l moment of remembrance, Memorial Day at 3pm

http://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/PLAW-106publ579/html/PLAW-106publ579.htm

The National Moment of Remembrance, established by Congress, asks Americans, wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day, to pause in an act of national unity for a duration of one minute. The time 3 p.m. was chosen because it is the time when most Americans are enjoying their freedoms on the national holiday. The Moment does not replace traditional Memorial Day events; rather, it is an act of national unity in which all Americans, alone or with family and friends, honor those who died in service to the United States.