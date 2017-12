Effective January 1, 2018, the price for a National Forest Service map will be $14.00 each. The current price for a map is $10.00. Maps may be purchased at any National Forest Service office or through the National Forest Map Store, www.nationalforestmapstore.com.

For more information about the United States Forest Service, please contact Stacy Blomquist, Public Affairs Specialist, at 318-473-7242, or by email at sblomquist@fs.fed.us.