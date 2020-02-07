National Signing Day 2020
Many of our local athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to play ball at the next level.
Granted, around this time its usually for football, we had athletes sign for baseball and soccer as well.
Watch our recap below:
HOLY SAVIOR MENARD:
Baseball– Dru Scully, Cade Moreau, Austin Thiels and Kaleb Zimmerman all signed with Louisiana College on Tuesday.
Soccer– Emelea Furtell– Belhaven
Football– Cody Saucier– South Alabama
ASH:
Kaleb Brown– Highland Community College
Ryan Smith– Southern University
BUCKEYE:
Robert Fowler– Louisiana Christian Community College
MARKSVILLE:
Daniel Miller– Nicholls State University