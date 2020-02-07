National Signing Day 2020

Many of our local athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to play ball at the next level.

Granted, around this time its usually for football, we had athletes sign for baseball and soccer as well.

Watch our recap below:

HOLY SAVIOR MENARD:

Baseball– Dru Scully, Cade Moreau, Austin Thiels and Kaleb Zimmerman all signed with Louisiana College on Tuesday.

Soccer– Emelea Furtell– Belhaven

Football– Cody Saucier– South Alabama

ASH:

Kaleb Brown– Highland Community College

Ryan Smith– Southern University

BUCKEYE:

Robert Fowler– Louisiana Christian Community College

MARKSVILLE:

Daniel Miller– Nicholls State University