Thursday, May 19, 2022
Latest:
Community News 

National Police Week, a long standing tradition

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty. It is celebrated May 15th of each year.

National Police Week is a longstanding tradition that affords all of us an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of law enforcement and honor those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country. Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week were proclamations issued by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 to honor and remember law enforcement officers.

You May Also Like

City Mosquito Spraying Program Under Way

Jacque Murphy

Race Honoree Tells Her Story

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Local Companies Band Together to Form Clinic

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *