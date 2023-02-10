National Park Service awards $4.48 million to help preserve America’s equal rights history

“Equal rights are an enduring struggle in America. Through the History of Equal Rights grant program, the National Park Service helps States, Tribes, local governments, and nonprofit organizations invest in locally-led preservation of historic structures honoring some of our nation’s most defining and important history,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. “In September 2022, Secretary Haaland and I visited Benedict College, one of today’s History of Equal Rights grant recipients, and witnessed firsthand the impact of these dollars in practice. I am proud that with this newest grant Benedict College will be able to continue its work on Duckett Hall.”

This year’s grants will support the preservation of sites like the Detroit Association of Women’s Clubs historic headquarters building and Shaw University’s historic women’s education building Estey Hall .

The historic Detroit Association of Colored Women’s Clubs , today known as the Detroit Association of Women’s Clubs, bought the William Lennane house in 1941 to serve as headquarters for the association. From this headquarters house, the association, and particularly its president, Rosa Gragg, addressed numerous social issues, including African American civil rights. This grant will foster its ongoing preservation by producing a historic structure report and a nomination to the National Register of Historic Places . The grantee is matching the project with $10,000.

Awards

Alabama, Selma

$750,000 to Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church – Selma AL Legacy Foundation, Inc.

For Critical Electrical Upgrades for Tabernacle Baptist Church

Georgia, Marietta

$750,000 to Girard 3.0

For Exterior Rehabilitation of Girard Elementary School

Louisiana, Many

$748,650 to SHSRP Management Group, Inc.

For Sabine High School Exterior Rehabilitation Phase 1 $748,650

Michigan, Detroit

$75,000 to the City of Detroit

For Women’s Clubs Building Historic Structure Report & National Register Nomination

North Carolina, Oxford

$743,918 to National Mary Potter Club, Inc.

For Rehabilitation of the Mary Potter School Shop Building

North Carolina, Raleigh

$538,2000 to Shaw University

For Phase 2 Roof Preservation of Estey Hall

Ohio, Wilberforce

$749,999 to the Bishop Reverdy C. & Emma S. Ransom Foundation

For Phase 2 Interior Rehabilitation of Tawawa Chimney Corner

South Carolina, Columbia

$130,483 to Benedict College

For Duckett Hall Rehabilitation Project Phase II

Total

$4,486,250

Through the HPF, Congress appropriated funding for the History of Equal Rights grant program in fiscal year 2022. The HPF uses revenue from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf to assist with a broad range of preservation projects, lessening the loss of nonrenewable resources and benefiting the preservation of other irreplaceable resources, without using tax dollars.

Since its establishment in 1977, the HPF has provided more than $2 billion in historic preservation grants to states, Tribes, local governments, and nonprofit organizations. Authorized at $150 million per year, the current legislation authorizing the HPF ends in 2023. Administered by the NPS, HPF funds may be appropriated by Congress to support a variety of historic preservation projects to help preserve the nation’s cultural resources.