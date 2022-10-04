National Night Out Event Tuesday Night at Alexandria Zoo

Alexandria, La. (October 3, 2022) —Local residents can visit with Alexandria Police Officers in a fun and relaxed atmosphere from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday night at the Alexandria Zoo for the annual National Night Out.

“For many people, the only time they interact with a police officer is when something has gone wrong,” explained Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard. “National Night Out gives us an opportunity to interact with citizens in a casual and fun atmosphere. It’s a great way to build relationships and show that are officers are caring people just like everyone else. It’s also a way for us to give back to the community and thank them for their support. We get tremendous support from the Alexandria community, and we are very grateful for that.”

A variety of vendors will be on hand for the free event and food and beverages will be provided. Door prizes, including bicycles, will also be given away during the event.