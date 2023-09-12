National Fire Prevention Team Teaches Elementary Students How They Can Prevent Forest Fires

Public safety concerns due to historic drought conditions and extreme fire danger has prompted the Kisatchie National Forest to bring in a National Fire Prevention Education Team.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how you can prevent forest fires.

Grant Parish has recently experienced severe fires during the burn ban.

Litter Court Member Trevor Fry says, “Louisiana is a very wet state of the lower 48 states. We actually are the wetter state. So, we don’t have a whole lot of wildfires, but this summer was certainly an exception to that, and here in Grant Parish, we had three wildfires going simultaneous. And so, I thought it would be good for the kids to learn more about fire prevention.”

A fire prevention education team was brought in to teach students about fire safety.

Fire Prevention Specialist Jan Amen says, “Getting the word out really works. People need to be aware of how dangerous it is right now with the dry conditions. It’s so dry. Pray for rain, but cigarettes, wheels dragging on the ground, chains, anything can start a wildfire and it’s dangerous.”

The real-life story of Smokey the Bear showed them how to prevent forest fires.

Amen says, “Fortunately, a firefighter reached up and grabbed Smokey from the tree and wrapped him up in his yellow Nomex. This is fire-resistant material, as are my breeches.”

Students learned the three causes of fires are arson, debris burn, and equipment use.

One student Hudson Murdock says, “A lot of wildfires that happen can be prevented by doing stuff like watching out whenever you are working machinery, a lot of times like making sure to put out your campfires.”

Reagan Yerby says, “It could damage a lot of people’s homes. It could kill people. It could injure people. And it’s just really bad, it’s bad for the agriculture, and if all of it burns down it, it will be really hard for those families.”

Their goal is to reduce human-caused fires and keep people safe.

Over the last two weeks, team members have participated in community events to answer fire safety questions.