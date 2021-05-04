National Day of Prayer gatherings in Cenla

PINEVILLE, LA

There will be a National Day of Prayer gathering on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 12:15-12:45PM on the steps of Pineville City Hall . For over twenty-five years citizens of CENLA have been gathering at this location on the National Day of Prayer for an informal time of prayer for our nation, state and city. There is no agenda, no set leader and no program – prayers are offered by anyone who desires to pray and we close by singing a hymn together. Everyone is invited, regardless of your faith or denomination.

There are also mid-day prayer gatherings at the Town of Ball Municipal Building and at the Pentecostals of Alexandria. There will also be a multi-church community-wide prayer gathering at Philadelphia Baptist Church in Deville at 6:30PM.

—