Natchitoches Young Professionals, Pub Crawl a success

Natchitoches, LA, March 8, 2021: The Natchitoches Young Professionals, an initiative of the

Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce, held its sixth annual Pub Crawl event on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Pub Crawl is a much-anticipated, annual event, at which attendees participate in a poker run and access food and

drink specials downtown. This year, the event also featured discounts at Chamber member businesses. A total of

16 different restaurants and shops participated in the event by offering discounts or specials.

This event drew 350 “crawlers” to the downtown area. The majority of attendees came from around the state

of Louisiana, east Texas, and west Mississippi. Some crawlers however traveled as far as Washington state and

Ohio. Pub Crawl had an estimated $190,000 impact on the Natchitoches business community.

“We were very happy with the event this year,” said Kelli West, NYP Chair and Natchitoches Convention and

Visitors Bureau Marketing and Communications Director. “From being able to move forward, have a live band,

and offer the specials at restaurants and other businesses, the Crawl was a great way to kick off the Spring event

season in Natchitoches.”

A portion of the funds raised from this event will go toward the Natchitoches Humane Society, who volunteered

during the event. They will receive $1,000 to their nonprofit for serving as our primary volunteer group. This event

also benefits the fourth annual Louisiana Young Professionals Conference, which is a professional development

conference that NYP hosts annually in July.

This event was made possible by our title sponsor, Alliance Compressors, as well as the following Chamber

member businesses: Hargrove Roofing, Louisiana Eye and Laser, Rhodes Properties, Rhodes Realty, Jimbo’s

Bar & Grill, Cane River Candy Company, Maglieaux’s Riverfront Restaurant, J Bennet Recruiting, the City of

Natchitoches, BOM, Weyerhaeuser, Sabine State Bank, Mama’s Oyster House, Natchitoches Regional Medical

Center, and the Loft.