Natchitoches Woman Killed in Natchitoches Parish Crash

Campti- On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at just before 6:00 a.m., Louisiana State Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Hwy 71, just south of Cox Road.  This crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Kristin Stephens.

The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Kia Optima, driven by Stephens, was traveling south on U.S. Hwy 71. For reasons still under investigation, Stephens traveled off the roadway then struck a culvert and a tree.

Stephens, who was wearing her seat belt, was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.  She later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

 

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor; however, routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.  This crash remains under investigation.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 42 fatal crashes, resulting in 44 deaths.

 

