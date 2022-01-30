Natchitoches will host Reading on the River, March 5th

JANUARY 27, 2022: (Natchitoches, LA) The Service League of Natchitoches will host Reading on the River, an annual community literacy event promoting the importance and enjoyment of reading outside of the classroom, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The event will take place on the Natchitoches Riverbank from 10am-1pm.

The free, fun event for pre-K to 5th grade children includes reading-related activities, games, and music for children and families. Each child who attends will be able to take home at least one free new or used book. In past years, Reading on the River has distributed over 300 books to local children to promote literacy and education.

“Increasing familiarity with books and language early in a child’s life can help address the literacy crisis,” remarked Christina Johnson, Service League President. “Our goal for this event is to unite with community partners and encourage a new generation of young readers by exposing them to the wonderful world of books.”

Applications are now open for vendors to participate. There is no cost for participation, and each vendor is responsible for their own tent/booth space, table, chairs, and decorations. Tent and booth space are available on a first come, first served basis. Each vendor should select a theme of their choice, whether centered around a popular children’s book or organization specific. Vendors should provide at least one activity for attendees, such as storytelling, a small craft activity, or a coloring sheet.

This event is supported by the Cane River National Heritage Area and EpicTouch.

If you or your organization is interested in serving as a vendor or supporting Reading on the River, please contact Amy Lee at alee@canerivernha.org or 318-356-5555.