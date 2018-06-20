Natchitoches Water System Under Boil Advisory Due to E.coli

(Press Release) NATCHITOCHES – The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that a boil order has been issued by The Louisiana Department of Health for The City of Natchitoches Water System. The water system test showed the presence of Total Coliform (E.coli). The City of Natchitoches cautions all residents who consume water on the City of Natchitoches Water System to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let cool before consumption or use bottled water for consumption. This boil order shall remain in effect until further notice.

DRINKING WATER WARNING

Test showed the presence of Fecal Coliform (E.coli) Bacteria in Natchitoches Water System Drinking Water PWSID # LA1069007 PWSNAME City of Natchitoches

BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING

Fecal coliform (or E.coli) bacteria were found in the water supply on the dates shown below. These bacteria can make you sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.

Lab Sample Number Result Indicator Sample Type Collection Date S1803473-003 P – TOTAL COLIFORM RP 6/19/2018 S1803420-002 P – TOTAL COLIFORM ROUTINE 6/18/2018

Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source (for example, following heavy rains). It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system (pipes) or a failure in the water treatment process.

RECENT STORM DRAIN CONSTRUCTION AND WATER MAIN REPAIRS COULD HAVE CAUSED THE POSITIVE SAMPLE.

What should I do? What does this mean?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Fecal Coliforms and E.Coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking this water.

What is being done?

System flushing and sanitizing in affected area along with additional sampling throughout system. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem within the next 24 hrs.

For more information, please contact Natchitoches Utility Department at 318-357-3850 or P.O. 37, Natchitoches, La. 71457. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

Part XII of the Louisiana State Sanitary Code (LAC 51:XII) further requires that the notice include the telephone number or mailing address of the owner, operator, or designee of the public water system as a source of additional information concerning the notice.

This notice is being sent to you by Natchitoches Water System, LA1069007. If you have questions about this notice please contact the water system directly: Mr. Charles Brossette, Utilities Superintendent, by calling 318-357-3850.

Date Distributed: 6-21-18