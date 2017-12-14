Natchitoches Upcoming Events

Visit: www.Natchitoches.com

Christmas is right around the corner and in full swing here in Natchitoches! There is so much to do and enjoy this month as we celebrate 91 years of Christmas fun. This December listen to live entertainment on our new downtown riverbank stage, enjoy the fireworks that happen every Saturday night, or tour a historic home. There is something to do for the entire family!

Fireworks show every Saturday night!

December 2nd – 6pm

December 9th – 7pm

December 16th – 7pm

December 23rd – 7pm

December 30 – 7pm

Click here for the full schedule of events or visit NatchitochesChristmas.com

Christmas Tour of homes on select dates in December

Presented by the Natchitoches Historic Foundation, join us for the Christmas Tour of Homes on December 7th, 8th, 9th, 14th, 15th, & 16th! Featured homes include the Prudomme Roquier House, Jefferson House, Cunningham Cottage, Steel Magnolia House, and MORE! For a full list of the homes and more information please visit the Natchitoches Historic Foundation’s website.

