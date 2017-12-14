Community News Events 

Natchitoches Upcoming Events

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

 Visit: www.Natchitoches.com

Christmas is right around the corner and in full swing here in Natchitoches! There is so much to do and enjoy this month as we celebrate 91 years of Christmas fun. This December listen to live entertainment on our new downtown riverbank stage, enjoy the fireworks that happen every Saturday night, or tour a historic home. There is something to do for the entire family!

Celebrate  Discover & Explore Natchitoches!

Fireworks show every Saturday night!
December 2nd – 6pm
December 9th – 7pm
December 16th – 7pm
December 23rd – 7pm
December 30 – 7pm

 

 

 

Click here for the full schedule of events or visit NatchitochesChristmas.com

 

 

 

 

Christmas Tour of homes on select dates in December

Presented by the Natchitoches Historic Foundation, join us for the Christmas Tour of Homes on December 7th, 8th, 9th, 14th, 15th, & 16th! Featured homes include the Prudomme Roquier House, Jefferson House, Cunningham Cottage, Steel Magnolia House, and MORE! For a full list of the homes and more information please visit the Natchitoches Historic Foundation’s website.
 

 

You May Also Like

LSUA Empty Space Players Announces 2013-2014 Season

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LSUA Empty Space Players Announces 2013-2014 Season

Tioga Elementary Thanks Community Leaders

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Tioga Elementary Thanks Community Leaders

Zoo Celebrates Visitor Appreciation Day

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Zoo Celebrates Visitor Appreciation Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *