Natchitoches to host King Kat Classic Fishing Tournament in November

Catfish anglers from across the country will travel to the Red River, Grand Ecore Landing in Natchitoches, LA, for the King Kat Tournament Trail Championship event presented by Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s. The Natchitoches Convention and Visitors Bureau , City of Natchitoches, and Red River Waterway Commission will host the Classic where anglers will be vying for $125,000 in cash and prizes.

Anglers fishing the November 5-6, 2021 event will be testing their catfishing skills against other anglers and whatever Mother Nature has in store. Anglers have been fishing King Kat events across the states to qualify for the annual championship.

Legal fishing waters for anglers include the Red River from the Highway 371 Bridge near Coushatta, LA, to the north of Natchitoches, to the Highway 8 Bridge near Boyce, LA, to the south.

This stretch of river includes locks and dams installed for navigation purposes, including the Red River Lock and Dam No. 4 (Coushatta-Natchitoches) and Lock and Dam No. 3 (Boyce). With multiple pools to fish, anglers may trailer at this event.

Registration and Seminar

All teams MUST BE PRE-REGISTERED at least 7 days before the Classic. Entry fees per team is $500 with a $25 Late Fee after October 1. Registration will be held Thursday November 4 at the Best Western Conference Center, 5131 University Pkwy, in Natchitoches from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The seminar will follow beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The Weigh-In Site

The tournament weigh-in will be held at on the Natchitoches Downtown Riverbank Stage, rue Beauport, beginning at 3:00 p.m. and anglers must be in the weigh-in line by 4:00 p.m.. This is the perfect opportunity for non-competitors to learn how the big ones are caught. Interviews of the top 5 teams are conducted following the weigh-in and the public is invited to attend.

Tournament Host and Lodging Site

The Natchitoches Convention and Visitors Bureau welcomes all King Kat anglers and their guests to the area and invites them to take the opportunity to enjoy the local attractions. For more information on the area visit the website at www.natchitoches.com.

Host lodging is provided by the Best Western, 5131 University Pkwy, Natchitoches, 318-352-6655. The number of rooms in the area may be limited. It is recommended that participants make their reservations early.

Free Catfish Kids Rodeo –

A FREE Catfish Kids Fishing Rodeo will be held in conjunction with the tournament. Sign up is Saturday morning on the Natchitoches Downtown Riverbank along Cane River.

The event is free of charge and open to all youth 12 years old and younger. All participating children must be accompanied by an adult. Sign up is from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. with fishing from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Fishing Rodeo is a chance for children in the area to get out and enjoy nature, do a little fishing, and win some prizes. All participants are eligible for a chance to win one of six $1,000 scholarships presented by Outdoor Promotions. The scholarships are awarded annually at the Cabela’s King Kat Classic.

Outdoor Promotions and participating anglers have contributed $379,000.00 to youth scholarships since 1997. They are very proud to be a part of the education process for the youngsters who participate in the tournaments as adult/youth teams and those who fish in the Outdoor Promotions Kids Fishing Rodeos.

The Classic Championship

The first-place team at the Classic will receive a Lowe Boats Catfish Model with 150 HP Mercury Motor equipped with Minn Kota Trolling Motor, Humminbird Fish Finder, and Drift Master Rod Holders. The National Points Team will be named at the Classic.

National Sponsors

Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail sponsors include Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s, Mercury Marine, Mustad Hooks, Humminbird, Minn Kota, Gamma Line, Driftmaster Rod Holders, Ego Nets, EFX Graphics, Catfish Now, Fin n’ Frames, Cat River Anchors, Smooth Move Boat Seats, Power-Pole, Lowe Boats, Crockett Creek Beef Jerky, and Garmin.

For more information on the championship and other King Kat activities visit their website at www.kingkatusa.com. Anglers can also follow the trail on the King Kat Facebook Page.