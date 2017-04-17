Local Headlines Top Stories 

Natchitoches Teen Accused of First Degree Attempted Murder

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

A juvenile was badly hurt last week in Natchitoches.  The brother of a 12-year-old boy is accused of trying to kill him.

Natchitoches police arrested the 18-year-old who is now charged with First Degree Attempted Murder.  His name has not been released.

Earlier reports had indicated the boy had been shot in the head in their home on Klaire Circle, but now police say he suffered blunt force trauma to the head.  The victim is in stable, but critical condition.

