Natchitoches Task Force Recovers Stolen Firearms, Arrests 2

The Natchitoches Drug Task Force reports the recovery of stolen firearms in the J.W. Thomas Apartment Complex and the arrest of 2 teens. They’re 18-year-old D’Angelo Brimsey on drug and firearms charges and 19-year-old Donta Brimsey for probation and parole violations.

Task force members say they seized three handguns, two of them stolen, and marijuana. Authorities also seized a stolen semi-automatic rifle in the Highland Park neighborhood.

KLAX ABC 31 News 3/2/17