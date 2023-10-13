Natchitoches Police Investigating Homicide of NSU Student Near Campus

Natchitoches police are investigating a homicide that happened near the campus of Northwestern State University.

A 21-year-old Northwestern State University football player was killed early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. in an apparently unprovoked shooting at the Quad Apartments near campus.

Natchitoches police said Ronnie Caldwell was shot multiple times and they do not yet know why or have any suspects, but detectives have spoken to several people about the case. NPD Corporal John Greely:

“As a former Northwestern student, and I did a lot with the football program, it hits home it’s very sad but we’re going to follow up on this investigation and do everything that we can. I’ve been here since 2011 and I can’t remember any student ever being involved in a homicide.”

The Junior classman was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a starting safety on the NSU football team.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Journal, he was an exceptional student and a business administration major who planned to open a health focused business after graduation.

NPD detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been made. Greely said they have contacted his family in Manor, TX, near Austin. The Journal reported that he was one of eight siblings and was a youth league baseball coach this past summer in Natchitoches. The football game this Saturday against Nicholls State has been cancelled.

University president Marcus Jones release a statement about the killing:

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of one of our current students, Ronnie Caldwell Jr. Ronnie was a talented junior business administration major from Austin, Texas. Ronnie’s dedication to the community was truly inspiring, as evidenced by him spending the summer coaching a local youth baseball team, teaching those children the values of competition and sportsmanship.

“During these difficult times, I extend my deepest condolences and offer my prayers to Ronnie’s family and friends. The entire NSU community shares in your grief and sorrow. Counseling and support services are available to all students, faculty, and staff who may need them.

“While we mourn the loss of Ronnie, let us also honor and celebrate his life. Ronnie will forever be cherished as a beloved member of the NSU family.”

Members of the NSU Athletic program as well as NSU Provost Greg Handel said they are deeply saddened by this event.