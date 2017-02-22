Natchitoches PD Plan Sobriety Check Point

The Natchitoches Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on February 25, 2017 inside the city limits of Natchitoches. Officers will be looking for intoxicated drivers in an effort to deter people from drinking and driving. Officers will also be watching for other violations including open containers of alcohol in vehicles, no seat belt use, no proof of insurance and any other infractions. The checkpoint is funded by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.