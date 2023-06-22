Natchitoches Parish Council on Aging hosts annual Fan Drive, requests community participation to keep older adults safe & cool

Natchitoches Parish Council on Aging (NPCOA) is hosting its annual fan drive benefitting older adults in the parish. Many seniors find it challenging to stay cool during the hot summer months, especially those on a fixed income. Exposure to extreme heat, like our area has been experiencing this past week with ‘Excessive Heat Advisorys’ can be very dangerous, even deadly, for seniors. Fans are an easy way to provide some control to utility costs, as well as help to lower body temperatures.

The fan drive will take place Friday, June 23 at the NPCOA office, 1016 Keyser Avenue, across from the movie theatre.

Those in need or wishing to receive a fan can call or drive by the NPCOA office, or, call 318-357-3250. Fan distribution will be ongoing during the event and the weeks following until donations are exhausted. If you know someone, 60 years or older, in need and would like to find out about eligibility, please call the NPCOA office.

“We know many of our older adults have limited funds and we want to and need to help provide some relief monetarily, as well as help to keep them comfortable with cooler air temperatures & circulation in their homes this summer,” said Alice Barrios, Executive Director at the NPCOA.

Monetary donations and box fans are also being donated by businesses in town. “ We couldn’t do it without our generous sponsors. Local businesses always show up to support our projects; we are so thankful to live in a community where everyone shows up to help each other out,” said Patrice Parker, Outreach Coordinator and project lead for the fan drive at the NPCOA. “We want to encourage businesses and individuals to participate in this fan drive so we can provide fans to our neighbors in need. Please purchase a box fan and drop it off at our location Friday, June 23 so we can distribute as soon as possible.”

For more information, contact Patrice Parker, Outreach Coordinator at the Natchitoches Parish Council on Aging, 318-357-3250. Find out more about the NPCOA by visiting www.npcoa.org and follow us on Facebook.