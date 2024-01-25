Natchitoches Mayor will give State of City Address on Feb. 1st

NATCHITOCHES – Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr. would like to announce that his State of the City Address will air on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 7:00 PM.

Tune in to Mayor Williams’s annual State of the City Address. The speech will air on February 1, 2024, at 7:00 PM. During the address, Mayor Williams will discuss various efforts to improve the quality of life for Natchitoches residents that include, but are not limited to, renovations to our aging water system, efforts to reduce crime in our historic city, and the NatchitochesNEXT master plan.

The State of the City Address will be available via the City’s YouTube channel in addition to a link on the City of Natchitoches website.

For more information, please contact the Mayor’s Office at (318) 352-2772.