Thursday, January 25, 2024
Latest:
Community News 

Natchitoches Mayor will give State of City Address on Feb. 1st

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

NATCHITOCHES – Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr. would like to announce that his State of the City Address will air on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 7:00 PM.

 

Tune in to Mayor Williams’s annual State of the City Address. The speech will air on February 1, 2024, at 7:00 PM. During the address, Mayor Williams will discuss various efforts to improve the quality of life for Natchitoches residents that include, but are not limited to, renovations to our aging water system, efforts to reduce crime in our historic city, and the NatchitochesNEXT master plan.

 

The State of the City Address will be available via the City’s YouTube channel in addition to a link on the City of Natchitoches website.

 

 

For more information, please contact the Mayor’s Office at (318) 352-2772.

You May Also Like

Cabrini Hospice Hosts Power-Up Faith Event

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Pineville Rotary Club to host 26th annual Golf tournament

Brandon Brown

Cleco designates Feb. 15 as Power Plant Employee Appreciation Day

Jacque Murphy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *