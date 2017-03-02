Local Headlines Top Stories 

Natchitoches Man Charged with Attempted Murder

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

A man was shot Monday night while he and his wife were leaving a bingo parlor in Natchitoches and a suspect is now in custody.

51-year-old Ervin Walker of Natchitoches is charged with attempted murder. Natchitoches police say Leon Johnson was shot while driving away; he was hit on the side of his face. He’s listed in stable condition. His wife wasn’t hurt.

Police say the couple was at the parlor on Keyser when they apparently got into a dispute with some people at the nearby car wash.

KLAX ABC 31 News 3/1/17

