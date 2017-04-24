Natchitoches Man Arrested on Narcotics and Weapons Charges

April 21, 2017 – Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents and Louisiana Probation and Parole Agents arrest a Natchitoches man on narcotics and weapons charges.

According to a Task Force Official, on April 18, 35 year-old Nicholas Casson, was taken into custody at a residence in Natchitoches by LA Probation and Parole agents and NMJDTF Agents.

Probation and Parole agents made contact with Bryant in reference to a probation compliance check at his residence. Agents searched the residence and located approximately 33 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 2 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 15 grams of suspected marijuana, $3000.00 U.S. Currency, a semi-automatic handgun and drug paraphernalia items used in the sale of illicit narcotics.

LA Probation & Parole requested the assistance of NMJDTF due to Casson’s lengthy narcotics history.

Casson was transported to the NPDC where he was booked on the following charges:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Second or Subsequent Drug Offenses

Possession of Firearm by a Person Convicted or Certain Felonies

Possession of Firearm in Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Legend Drug

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.