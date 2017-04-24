Local Headlines Top Stories 

Natchitoches Man Arrested on Narcotics and Weapons Charges

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

April 21, 2017 – Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents and Louisiana Probation and Parole Agents arrest a Natchitoches man on narcotics and weapons charges.

Nicolas Casson

According to a Task Force Official, on April 18, 35 year-old Nicholas Casson, was taken into custody at a residence in Natchitoches by LA Probation and Parole agents and NMJDTF Agents.

Probation and Parole agents made contact with Bryant in reference to a probation compliance check at his residence. Agents searched the residence and located approximately 33 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 2 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 15 grams of suspected marijuana, $3000.00 U.S. Currency, a semi-automatic handgun and drug paraphernalia items used in the sale of illicit narcotics.

LA Probation & Parole requested the assistance of NMJDTF due to Casson’s lengthy narcotics history.

Casson was transported to the NPDC where he was booked on the following charges:

  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
  • Second or Subsequent Drug Offenses
  • Possession of Firearm by a Person Convicted or Certain Felonies
  • Possession of Firearm in Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substance
  • Possession of Legend Drug
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.

You May Also Like

LSUA Houses Large Hurricane Evacuation Shelter

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LSUA Houses Large Hurricane Evacuation Shelter

Obamacare’s Health Exchanges Discussed at Cenla Chamber Seminar

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Obamacare’s Health Exchanges Discussed at Cenla Chamber Seminar

“Art of Process” opens Today

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on “Art of Process” opens Today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *