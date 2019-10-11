Natchitoches man arrested on multiple drug charges

Friday, October 11, 2019
The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force has arrested 22-year-old Donovan Bush, of Natchitoches, on multiple drug charges.

His arrest comes after Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Dr. in reference to an on-going investigation into the sale of illicit narcotics.

Agents seized a number of items from the residence:

  • Approximately 353 white oblong tablets marked (G3722), which are suspected be Alprazolam (Xanax)
  • 40 multi colored suspected MDMA tablets.
  • Approximately 2 grams of suspected high grade marijuana.
  • One functioning digital scale.
  • $1,053.00 US currency
  • One Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun.

 

Bush was arrested, charged and placed into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

  1. Possession of CDS I (Marijuana)
  2. Possession with intent to distribute CDS I (Ecstasy)
  3. Possession with intent to distribute CDS IV (Alprazolam)
  4. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  5. Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS

