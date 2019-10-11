Natchitoches man arrested on multiple drug charges
The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force has arrested 22-year-old Donovan Bush, of Natchitoches, on multiple drug charges.
His arrest comes after Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Dr. in reference to an on-going investigation into the sale of illicit narcotics.
Agents seized a number of items from the residence:
- Approximately 353 white oblong tablets marked (G3722), which are suspected be Alprazolam (Xanax)
- 40 multi colored suspected MDMA tablets.
- Approximately 2 grams of suspected high grade marijuana.
- One functioning digital scale.
- $1,053.00 US currency
- One Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun.
Bush was arrested, charged and placed into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on the following charges:
- Possession of CDS I (Marijuana)
- Possession with intent to distribute CDS I (Ecstasy)
- Possession with intent to distribute CDS IV (Alprazolam)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS