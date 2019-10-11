Natchitoches man arrested on multiple drug charges

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force has arrested 22-year-old Donovan Bush, of Natchitoches, on multiple drug charges.

His arrest comes after Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Dr. in reference to an on-going investigation into the sale of illicit narcotics.

Agents seized a number of items from the residence:

Approximately 353 white oblong tablets marked (G3722), which are suspected be Alprazolam (Xanax)

40 multi colored suspected MDMA tablets.

Approximately 2 grams of suspected high grade marijuana.

One functioning digital scale.

$1,053.00 US currency

One Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun.

Bush was arrested, charged and placed into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on the following charges: