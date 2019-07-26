Natchitoches man arrested on multiple drug and weapon charges

According to the Natchitoches Multi Jurisdictional Task Force, Jason Jefferson Jr. has been arrested on multiple charges in reference to a narcotics investigation.

During the investigation authorities obtained a search warrant for a residence where Jefferson lived with his girlfriend.

Authorities located a stolen Glock 9 mm, a Smith and Wesson 9 mm, several suspected narcotic pills, $3,853 in U.S. currency, materials used for packaging and distributing illegal drugs and 28 grams of suspected high grade marijuana.

Jefferson was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on the following charges: