Friday, July 26, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Natchitoches man arrested on multiple drug and weapon charges

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

According to the Natchitoches Multi Jurisdictional Task Force, Jason Jefferson Jr. has been arrested on multiple charges in reference to a narcotics investigation.

During the investigation authorities obtained a search warrant for a residence where Jefferson lived with his girlfriend.

Authorities located a stolen Glock 9 mm, a Smith and Wesson 9 mm, several suspected narcotic pills, $3,853 in U.S. currency, materials used for packaging and distributing illegal drugs and 28 grams of suspected high grade marijuana.

Jefferson was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

  • 1 count Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
  • 1 count Possession of Schedule II drugs
  • 1 count Possession of Schedule IV drugs
  • 1 count Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • 2 counts Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • 1 counts Possession of a stolen firearm
  • 2 counts Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance

You May Also Like

LA Pecan Festival This Weekend

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LA Pecan Festival This Weekend

Burglary Arrest Made with Help from Alert Neighbors

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Burglary Arrest Made with Help from Alert Neighbors

Police Investigate Death of Priest

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Police Investigate Death of Priest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV