Natchitoches Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Press Release – Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents and Louisiana Probation and Parole Agents arrest a Natchitoches man on narcotics and weapons charges.

According to a Task Force Official, on 3/23/17 Kenneth Bryant B/M 23, was taken into custody at a residence on the 700 block of Fifth St. in Natchitoches by LA Probation and Parole agents and NMJDTF Agents.

Probation and Parole agents made contact with Bryant in reference to a probation compliance check at his residence. Agents searched the residence and located 2 suspected Ecstasy tablets, ammunition and several drug paraphernalia items.

Agents then searched Bryant’s vehicle and located approximately 16 grams of suspected high grade marijuana, 60 suspected Alprazolam pills, 10 suspected Ecstasy tablets, a semi-automatic pistol and a digital scale.

LA Probation & Parole requested the assistance of NMJDTF due to Smiths lengthy narcotics history.

Bryant was transported to the NPDC where he was booked on the following charges and issued a return court date of 7/20/17.

Possession of CDS I (Marijuana)

Possession of CDS I (Ecstasy)

Possession of CDS IV (Alprazolam) w/intent

Possession of Firearm by a convicted felon

Second or Subsequent offenses

Probation Violation

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.