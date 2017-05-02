Natchitoches Man Arrested for Possession and Intent to Distribute Ecstasy

Press Release – Agents of the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force and Louisiana Probation and Parole arrest a Natchitoches man on narcotics charges.

According to a Task Force Official, on 4/19/2017 Agents with Louisiana Probation and Parole and the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force arrested 36-year-old Michael R. Sam for the following offenses:

Possession of CDS Schedule I with Intent to Distribute (Ecstasy)

Second or Subsequent Offenses

Parole Violations

The arrest occurred during an investigation that stemmed from a consensual search of a residence. Upon further investigation, Agents determined that a vehicle that was parked at this residence belonged to a Michael Sam. Agents made contact with Sam in the 1800 block of South Dr. and he advised agents that he was on parole for prior narcotics convictions. Upon searching the vehicle, Agents located approximately 225 suspected Ecstasy tablets. Ecstasy is a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. Sam was transported and booked at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.