Natchitoches Man Arrested for Narcotics Related Charges

Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents arrest a Natchitoches man for narcotics related charges after receiving complaints from citizens.

According to a Task Force Official, on 03/16/2017 Agents of NMJDTF received complaints from citizens in the Fairgrounds Area that alleged that a male subject was selling suspected marijuana while in the presence of juveniles. Agents conducted an investigation into these complaints and were able to corroborate the information that was received. Agents of NMJDTF obtained a search warrant based on this information for a residence in the 100 block of Klaire Circle, Natchitoches, LA 71457.

When Agents of NMJDTF arrived at the residence they detained one Tyland Braden (B/M/28) and conducted a search of his person. Agents recovered from Braden’s person a large cellophane bag that contained several smaller cellophane bags which contained suspected marijuana. The bags had an approximate weight of seventy-four (74) grams (or 2.7 ounces). After searching Braden, Agents searched the residence. During the search of the residence agents located one large bag that contained 4 smaller bags of suspected marijuana which weighed approximately 106 grams (or 3.78 ounces). Agents located another bag that contained several smaller bags of suspected marijuana which weighed approximately 50 grams (or 1.78 ounces). Agents recovered drug paraphernalia from the residence as well.

A total of approximately 230 grams (or 8.2) ounces of suspected marijuana was seized from Braden’s residence.

As result of the recovery of evidence and the information provided by Braden and Braden’s girlfriend; Braden was placed under arrest for the following charges: R.S. 40:966A Possession with intent to distribute CDS I (Marijuana); R.S. 40:1023 possession of drug paraphernalia; and 14:91.13 Possession of CDS in the presence of juvenile. Braden was transported to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and booked.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.