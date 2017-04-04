Natchitoches Man Arrested for Narcotics and Firearms

Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents arrest a Natchitoches man for narcotics and firearms related charges.

According to a Task Force Official, on 3/30/2017 Agents with the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force arrested Kristian Moore B/M 38, on narcotics related charges at his residence located in the 800 block of Old River Rd. Natchitoches, LA.

NMJDTF agents have been investigating Moore for a lengthy period of time and gained credible information that Moore was bringing large amounts of marijuana and distributing the drug throughout the Natchitoches area.

On 3/30/17 NMJDTF agents conducted a search warrant for his residence and located approximately 44 pounds of suspected marijuana located in a stolen cargo trailer on the property. Agents also seized approximately $14,000 U.S. currency, 1 vehicle, a stolen trailer, drug paraphernalia used to package and distribute narcotics and 14 firearms.

NMJDTF agents also seized several all terrain vehicles which all had obliterated vehicle identification numbers.

Kristian Moore was placed in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and booked on the following charges:

1 count of possession of Schedule I (marijuana) with intent to distribute

1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia

1 count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile 1 count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a firearm

1 count of possession of stolen things over $500 for possessing the stolen enclosed trailer.

Moore was issued the district court date of June 1st 2017 and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center to await bond.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.