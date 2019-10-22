Natchitoches man arrested for drug charges

Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force- According to a Natchitoches Multi Jurisdictional Task Force official, on 10/1/2019, NMJDTF agents arrested Michael Johnson B/M 38 on narcotics charges.

On 10/1/19, Agents with the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force (NMJDTF) assisted NPSO CID with an offender registry check of Michael Johnson in the 1400 block of St. John St. During the investigation the homeowner gave consent to search the residence for any illegal narcotics and weapons. Upon search, agents located approximately 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was arrested on the following charges and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center:

· 1 count Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

· 1 count Possession of drug paraphernalia

· 1 count 2nd and subsequent offenses

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.