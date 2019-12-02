Natchitoches man arrested after woman dies from stab wounds

A Natchitoches man is under arrest for second degree murder in the stabbing death of a woman there early Sunday morning.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, Terrence Luke, 53, was arrested around 5:30 a.m. Sunday after an incident a few hours earlier on the 400 block of Sibley Street.

Police responded to a report of someone being stabbed in the area. When they arrived, they found Katherine White, 55, of Natchitoches suffering from several stab wounds. White was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The investigation continues and NPD said they will release more details as they become available.