Natchitoches Launches New Website To Promote Healthy Behaviors

(Press Release) NATCHITOCHES – The City of Natchitoches launched a new website that will focus on promoting healthy behaviors to city residents. The new Ready, Set, Go website that launched earlier this month can be found at address: http://readysetgonatchitoches.com .

Ready, Set, Go is the City of Natchitoches’ initiative created to improve the health and wellness of residents through a three part plan. READY, seeks long term, sustainable solutions through the Mayor’s Health and Fitness Council. The Mayor’s Health and Fitness Council will meet quarterly to address a variety of health and wellness issues in Natchitoches. SET, provides healthy nutritional options to the community through the Natchitoches Farmers Market, the Mobile Market and the Community Garden. GO, provides fun physical activity opportunities to the community through the Portable Park. Information, events, and ways to get involved with these programs can be found on the new website.

The Ready, Set, Go initiative is funded through a Healthy Behaviors Program Grant from The Rapides Foundation.

The City of Natchitoches is READY to SET you up to GO healthy GO fresh and GO move.