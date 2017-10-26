Natchitoches Encourages Community To Complete Branding Survey

Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission Encourages Community To Complete Branding Survey

Press Release – NATCHITOCHES – The Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission, in partnership with the City of Natchitoches has partnered with the Graham Group, a full-service advertising and marketing agency to create a brand identity and communications strategy for Natchitoches.

While deeply entrenched in its proud heritage, Natchitoches focuses on future growth and economic development. “Currently, Natchitoches does not have an overall consistent brand to reflect the community today as a beautiful, tourism-based center. We need the community’s assistance in defining those things that make Natchitoches, Natchitoches, to help show our community, and those coming to our community what we have to offer,” remarked Van Erikson, NHDDC President.

The first phase of the project requires research and community input in evaluating what residents and visitors think is significant to our area.

Residents and visitors are invited to complete a research survey found online at www.CaneRiverNHA.org/branding-survey. The survey will close on November 13, 2017.