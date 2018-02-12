Natchitoches Dragon Boat Races 2018
The Northwestern State University Alumni Association will present the 3rd annual Natchitoches Dragon Boat Races on Saturday, March 3rd at the newly renovated downtown Natchitoches riverbank.
Races will begin at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day with vendors, music and activities for families and spectators.
Spectator admission is free.
Dragon Boat teams consist of 20 paddlers (a minimum of eight must be female) and one drummer. The helmsman will be provided. There will be a practice session for each team during the week preceding the event.
by Northwestern State University Alumni Association
Date and Time
Sat, March 3, 2018
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM CST
Location
Downtown Historic
Natchitoches, LA 71457