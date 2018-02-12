Local Headlines Top Stories 

Natchitoches Dragon Boat Races 2018

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Natchitoches Dragon Boat Races 2018

The Northwestern State University Alumni Association will present the 3rd annual Natchitoches Dragon Boat Races on Saturday, March 3rd at the newly renovated downtown Natchitoches riverbank.

Races will begin at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day with vendors, music and activities for families and spectators.

Spectator admission is free.

Dragon Boat teams consist of 20 paddlers (a minimum of eight must be female) and one drummer. The helmsman will be provided. There will be a practice session for each team during the week preceding the event.

by Northwestern State University Alumni Association

Date and Time

Sat, March 3, 2018

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM CST

Location

Downtown Historic

Natchitoches, LA 71457

You May Also Like

Lafayette Diocese Creates Confessional App

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Lafayette Diocese Creates Confessional App

New ER at Rapides Regional to Open Tomorrow

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on New ER at Rapides Regional to Open Tomorrow

Louisiana Child Dies After Being Left in Mother’s Car

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Louisiana Child Dies After Being Left in Mother’s Car

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *