Natchitoches Chamber Wins Louisiana Chamber of the Year Award

The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce was recently awarded the 2021 Mid-Size Chamber of the Year Award by the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE). LACCE is the professional development organization for chamber of commerce executives and staff members in Louisiana. LACCE equips chamber professionals with leadership development opportunities and tools to build innovative chambers. To be considered for one of LACCE’s Chamber of the Year awards, a chamber must submit examples of growth and progress in three areas vital to an organization’s success: community development, organizational development, and professional development. Recognition is based on the past 18 month’s accomplishments.

“Many chambers have risen to the challenge to provide unparalleled leadership and direction, helping their members and communities thrive. This type of performance reflects the solid organizational infrastructure built through much hard work and diligence,” writes LACCE in their press release announcing this year’s award-recipients. “It is the goal of the LACCE Chamber of the Year Award program to recognize those chambers that have distinguished themselves and their community through excellence in chamber management.”

“We are beyond thrilled to be recognized by the state Chamber association for the great strides we have made in growing our membership, refining our work as an organization, and the progress we’ve made in the pursuit of our vision: to make the Natchitoches Area a thriving business community,” states Chamber President Laura Lyles.

The Natchitoches Area Chamber presented an application that showcased their networking and communications plans, education and business development programs, advocacy and government relations activity, and community engagement and social impact. Highlights of the 11-page application were the reimagined community profile and membership directory, Explore Natchitoches, the new Best of Natchitoches awards, the work done by the Chamber’s education initiative the A+ Coalition, the launch and success of the Leadership Natchitoches program, and the community partnership behind the GoNatchitoches campaign.