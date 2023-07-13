Natchitoches Chamber Launches Clean Biz Program in Natchitoches

The Keep Louisiana Beautiful Clean Biz program engages pro-active business leaders to keep communities litter free.



Natchitoches, LA, July 12, 2023: The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Keep Louisiana Beautiful to make a positive impact on environmental qualities in Natchitoches Parish. The Clean Biz program was developed by Keep Louisiana Beautiful and the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) to promote healthier trash disposal habits state-wide.



According to a recent survey conducted by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, 89% of polled participants believe litter negatively affects local business revenue. “Litter hurts economic development in Louisiana, and it hurts our quality of life,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “I challenge all Louisiana chambers and business owners to join the Clean Biz Partnership to distinguish yourselves as environmentally responsible.”



Through the program, participating businesses will receive the following:



· A Proud Clean Biz window cling



· An “I’m a Clean Biz” poster



· Media graphics to promote your participation



· Consideration for KLB Clean Business Award



· Listing as a partner on KLB’s website



· Listing on one KLB newsletter



· Information to participate in other partnership activities, such as webinar trainings and workshops to educate and inform businesses on sustainability, recycling, waste management, and waste reduction best practices



Partnering businesses agree to adopt Clean Biz practices to encourage decreases in litter as listed on https://keeplouisianabeautiful.org/cleanbiz/. By creating a culture of cleanliness, partners will promote growth in the community and their environmental image.



For more Clean Biz information contact Morgan Green at morgan.green@natchitocheschamber.com – morgan.green@natchitocheschamber.com or call 318-238-1945.



The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce helps foster a thriving community through transformative leadership, collaboration, and innovation. The Chamber is committed to its mission to champion business, connect the community, and cultivate growth in Natchitoches Parish.