Natchitoches Chamber creates website for job openings

Natchitoches, LA, August 18, 2020: The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce has created a

local job postings site. On NatchitochesJobs.com, there are currently over 75 jobs listed, from 10 different

employers, in several different industries. Those looking for a job can search the available positions by keyword,

category, or employer. By clicking on an active posted position, a job seeker can see each of the active listings for

that particular employer, the qualifications for the job, and how to apply for the job.

“We’ve already received great feedback from our members about this. We’re excited to be able to provide

this much needed resource to connect employers with potential employees,” states Laura Lyles, Chamber

President.

The ability to post a job to NatchitochesJobs.com is a benefit of Chamber membership. To learn more about

the Chamber, and how your business can benefit from membership, contact Laura Lyles at

laura.lyles@natchitocheschamber.com or visit NatchitochesChamber.com/JoinTheChamber.

The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to making the Natchitoches area a thriving

business community by promoting commerce, strengthening people, and improving lives.