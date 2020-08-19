Natchitoches Chamber creates website for job openings
Natchitoches, LA, August 18, 2020: The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce has created a
local job postings site. On NatchitochesJobs.com, there are currently over 75 jobs listed, from 10 different
employers, in several different industries. Those looking for a job can search the available positions by keyword,
category, or employer. By clicking on an active posted position, a job seeker can see each of the active listings for
that particular employer, the qualifications for the job, and how to apply for the job.
“We’ve already received great feedback from our members about this. We’re excited to be able to provide
this much needed resource to connect employers with potential employees,” states Laura Lyles, Chamber
President.
The ability to post a job to NatchitochesJobs.com is a benefit of Chamber membership. To learn more about
the Chamber, and how your business can benefit from membership, contact Laura Lyles at
laura.lyles@natchitocheschamber.com or visit NatchitochesChamber.com/JoinTheChamber.
The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to making the Natchitoches area a thriving
business community by promoting commerce, strengthening people, and improving lives.